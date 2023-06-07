Roberto de Zerbi says it has "been a honour" to take charge of Brighton this season as he looks forward to hosting Europa League football at Amex Stadium in 2023-24.

In an open letter, external to supporters on the club website, the Albion boss had warm words for everyone associated with the club after a campaign of unprecedented success and an outstanding sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

After replacing Graham Potter in September, he took six games to secure a win, ironically against Potter's new side Chelsea, but then never looked back, leading Brighton to their highest league finish.

"Our squad made the transition with remarkable ease," he wrote. "From our first meeting together, they bought into what we were trying to implement and I thank them for that. We saw the rewards for all our hard work."

After thanking his coaching staff and the directors, he paid a warm tribute to the Brighton fans who have been delighted by his impact.

"The most important people at any football club are the supporters," he wrote. They are our beating heart, and the warmth they have shown to me has been truly amazing.

"I am humbled by the support they have given me and also by the numbers who come to watch us, both here at the Amex and on our travels away from home.

"Hopefully we have given you plenty of good memories to take from this season and a European adventure to look forward to next season!"