The new Premier League season is on the way.

We asked who you would recruit for the 2023-24 season? And who would make your starting XI for the opening day?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Keith: We should try to swap Scamacca for Tammy Abraham and also get Smith Rowe and Nelson as part of the deal with Arsenal for Declan Rice. That way we can sell either Cornet or Benrahma or both!

Tom: My line-up would be Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Phillips, Soucek, Paqueta, Barnes, Bowen and Scammacca. Hopefully we get a much stronger bench. I’d love to see Musah or Ward-Prowse in there too. And perhaps a new striker.