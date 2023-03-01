Longridge departs on loan

Livingston defender Jackson Longridge has joined Championship club Cove Rangers on loan for the rest of the season as he seeks regular game time.

The 27-year-old has made just three starts in 12 appearances this season for David Martindale's side.

“Jacko had expressed his desire to look for an opportunity to go out on loan and while I didn’t want to lose him from the squad, I would never want to stand in a players way to go out and play regular football," said Martindale.