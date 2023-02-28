'Deep sadness that Ron won't be around to build on impressive foundations'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

The Hibs support were saddened by the news of Ron Gordon’s passing a week ago. It had only been a few weeks since Ron had addressed the fans, via a message on the club’s website, to give an update that he had been receiving treatment for cancer and that he hoped to be back at Easter Road soon.

It was, therefore, something of a shock to learn of his death. There is undoubtedly a deep sadness that Ron will not be around to see the results of the impressive foundations he had put down in Leith.

Ron arrived on the scene unknown to Hibs fans, with only the reassurances of the outgoing owner, Sir Tom Farmer, that he was the real deal. Sir Tom was adamant he would only sell to the ‘right’ buyer, and Gordon was certainly that.

In his first AGM, Ron outlined ambitious plans to grow the club and have us competing in European competition on a regular basis. It was hard not to get caught up in his enthusiasm at that time, and we can only wonder how we’d have done without the impact of Covid-19 which necessitated a hasty change of plan as Gordon reacted to the crisis.

Ron saw the potential not just in Hibs, but in the wider ‘product’ of Scottish football, and he spearheaded plans for a thorough review which will, hopefully, lead to improvements in the game here that all clubs will benefit from.

Ron would be the first to admit his ownership was not without mistakes, but he faced them, owned them, and resolved to be better, and it’s clear the club is in a better position today than it was when he took over.

Hibs have plans to commemorate his passing at our next home fixture, which is against Rangers on 8 March. It’s regrettable that some Rangers fans took the opportunity to spoil the SPFL’s minute's applause tribute to Ron ahead of the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday.

We can only hope that Rangers hold themselves to a higher standard when the teams meet at Easter Road, and that Ron gets the send-off from the support that he deserves.