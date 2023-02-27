McGregor has 'become the leader' - Bonner

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner has heaped praise on captain Callum McGregor after Ange Postecoglou's side retained the Viaplay Cup on Sunday.

"McGregor was exceptional in the middle of the park", Bonner said, on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "He held the team together at times.

"He came to the fore as a captain again - he put tackles in, read the game, and used all his experience. He’s never experienced a cup final loss - he’s become the leader."

Bonner also believes this success will help Celtic reach further heights as the season progresses.

“Getting that first trophy of the season gives them impetus to go on - they’re on that march and Rangers haven’t been able to stop them. This keeps the momentum going - it’s a big, big marker."