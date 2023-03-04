Chelsea 1-0 Leeds: Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Stamford Bridge: "Leeds, like Chelsea, have issues scoring goals but their season was never going to be decided by what result they would get at Stamford Bridge.

"They struggled to get out in the first half but improved a lot as the game wore on and could have perhaps got something with better finishing.

"Results elsewhere kept them out of the bottom three but with in form Brighton up next then away trips to Wolves and Arsenal, they are going to need to start putting away their chances soon."