'If Nouble can match Pittman's consistency he'll have some career'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Welcome back Noubs! The big man’s first game back sparked a first-half performance the manager described as electric.

It was possibly the best 45 of the season as we comfortably swatted aside Killie in the El Pastico derby.

The team have performed brilliant without Joel Nouble but he just adds a little more to the collective when he plays. Killie (and most teams) don’t know what to do with him, he’s got an unorthodox style for a winger but it’s very effective.

I worry he gets too cold as rival players' main defence against Noubs is to grab his shirt and he spends a lot of the game with his strip pulled up over his chest. I have no idea why refs let this go every week.

Joel will get the plaudits but it was a team performance that banged in three goals before half-time. Killie came out fighting, as you’d expect a Derek McInnes team to do, but we weathered an uncomfortable spell to regain control and see it out.

Our next league game - after this weekend's Scottish Cup tie with Inverness - will be Scott Pittman’s 150th Premiership performance.

His career trajectory is well known but worth repeating because it's utterly insane. Playing junior football at 22. Signing for us in League 1 at 25, and now set to reach 150 top-flight games at 30.

If big Joel can be as consistent as Pitts then he’ll do very well.