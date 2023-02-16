After their 1-0 win over St. Johnstone in January, Dundee United are looking to earn back-to-back victories over the Saints in the top-flight for the first time since April 2012 under Peter Houston.

St. Johnstone are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership away games at Dundee United (W4 D2), winning both of their last two in a row. In fact, the side playing at home has won none of the last 10 matches between these two sides in the competition (D4 L6) since the Saints won 2-1 at McDiarmid Park in September 2015.

Dundee United have lost each of their last three league games, last losing four in a row in Jack Ross’ final four league matches in charge in August.