Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson speaking to Sky Sports: "Delighted to get the three points and get the goal. Especially having missed a few chances in the first half, I was frustrated at half-time that I hadn't got on the scoresheet. Once Kieran [Trippier] put his head up, I knew there was no doubt. It was concentration and making sure.

"I wouldn't be able to explain it [the result] myself. We did a lot of research on Sheffield United. We knew it was going to be a difficult game. Once the first and second went in, we had so much pace and the only disappointing thing is that we could have been even more clinical."

On recovering from a shaky start to the season: "Hard work comes into that on the training field. The fans were there at the end of that game [against Brighton] even though we'd lost. Today it is nice to give back, with the same people who were there on that day, and give them something to cheer about."

On rotation in the squad: "Frustrating at times, especially when you have scored. You want to get a bit of momentum going but you understand the reasoning and all you can do is respond to that and get the goal when you have the opportunity to."

On kicking on: "We've got Man City in a competition [Carabao Cup on Wednesday] where we got to the final, and we want to get there again. You've got to try and progress and we've got to try and do everything that we can on the day."