The previous 11 meetings between Bayern Munich and Manchester United have come in the Champions League and the German side have never lost at home to the Red Devils (W3 D2).

United have only lost more Champions League games against Barcelona (five) than they have against Bayern (four), though one of their two wins against them was in the 1999 final.

In the current format of the competition (since 2003-04), Bayern have reached the knockout rounds in all 19 of their appearances. They last failed to do so in 2002-03.