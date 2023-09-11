Harry Maguire "deserves more respect", said former Scotland winger Pat Nevin after the Manchester United centre-back made his latest appearance for England on Saturday.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has continued to select the former United captain despite his struggles at club level, and Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast Maguire has been treated badly.

"He has been the butt of jokes for such a long time and just had to get on with it," said ex-Chelsea player Nevin. "This game almost summed it up. When he got booked, he had done nothing wrong.

"The amount of times he has got a bit unlucky in different situations and yet he keeps coming back. I admire him for continuing to stand up and say he can do it.

"When your manager believes in you - like Southgate does - then it really helps you believe in yourself."

The Athletic's Adam Crafton also defended Maguire but suggested the 30-year-old should have left Old Trafford in the summer.

"He just looks like someone who needs a change of environment," he said. "Somewhere where he can build his confidence again and where the fans will love him.

"I think he made a mistake not to go [to West Ham] in the summer, but maybe there were conversations we are not aware of behind the scenes."

