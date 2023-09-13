Bournemouth have only won more Premier League games against Leicester City (five) and Everton (five) than they have against Chelsea (four), though three of their four victories against the Blues have been at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea did the Premier League double over Bournemouth last season (2-0 home, 3-1 away), having won just one of their previous five against the Cherries (D1 L3).

Bournemouth are winless in eight league matches (D2 L6), a run that started with a home defeat by Chelsea in May. This is the Cherries' worst such run since a nine-game streak between February and July 2020 (D2 L7).