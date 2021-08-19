Xisco on Tufan, injuries and momentum
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton, where they hope to follow up their opening day win.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
The signing today of midfielder Ozan Tufan is "very good news", though Saturday's match may come too soon for the Turkey international;
Marlon King and Kiko Femenia are available for selection, but Juraj Kucka is a doubt;
His team must prepare for their first experience of being the away side in a Premier League game and he wants them to play "with the same character" as they did at home last weekend;
He wants the momentum to continue and to build on that win.