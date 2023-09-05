Isaac Hayden has joined Standard Liege on loan for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder joins the Belgian Pro League side after not featuring in any matches so far in 2023-24 and having spent time on loan last campaign with Norwich in the Championship.

The 28-year-old has been with the Magpies since 2016 having signed from fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

Hayden has made 171 appearances for the club and scored seven goals, but struggled for game time since Eddie Howe's arrival in the 2021-22 season.