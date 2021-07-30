BBC Sport

Transfer news: Ziyech to AC Milan?

Published

Romelu Lukaku has made it clear that he intends to stay with Italian champions Inter Milan after "immediately" rejecting an offer to return to Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Meanwhile, the Blues' 28-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech is AC Milan's top target as they look to bolster their attacking options. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

And Kurt Zouma has gained interest from West Ham, who are preparing a £20m bid as the 26-year-old is said to prefer a cross-London move rather than be used in a deal with Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde, 22. (Mail)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column