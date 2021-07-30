Romelu Lukaku has made it clear that he intends to stay with Italian champions Inter Milan after "immediately" rejecting an offer to return to Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Meanwhile, the Blues' 28-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech is AC Milan's top target as they look to bolster their attacking options. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

And Kurt Zouma has gained interest from West Ham, who are preparing a £20m bid as the 26-year-old is said to prefer a cross-London move rather than be used in a deal with Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde, 22. (Mail)

