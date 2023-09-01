Liverpool's move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is "a lot of money" but the player could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's side, says German football expert Raphael Honigstein.

Gravenberch is expected to be have a medical for the Reds on Friday before completing a 40m euro (£34m) switch from the Bundesliga giants.

Honigstein told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast that Gravenberch could make a positive impact at Anfield.

"They were after him last year before he joined Bayern, so this would be a great move," he said. "I think he will be a lot better fit for Liverpool, who play with three midfielders rather than playing as one of two pivots at Bayern.

"He naturally goes forward and comes into his own in the opposition half. He likes to dribble as well. That is a lot harder to do when one of only two midfielders.

"It is a lot of money for a player who did not really feature last season and has only played nine minutes so far. But this is a good sideways move for him to get the game time his talent warrants."

