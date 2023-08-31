Chelsea are closing in on an exciting signing in Cole Palmer.

Born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, Palmer joined Manchester City at under-8 level in 2010.

Earmarked as a player with great promise, he rose through the age groups before captaining the under-18s during the 2019–20 season.

Palmer made his first-team debut in a 3–0 win over Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in September 2020, and scored his first City goal a year later in a 6–1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the same competition.

A month later he scored his first Champions League goal in a 5–1 away win over Club Brugge.

Palmer featured more regularly towards the end of last season, starting two of City's final two Premier League games.

He started this campaign in fine fashion, scoring in both the Community Shield and Uefa Super Cup, and was named player of the match in both games.