Phil McNulty Q&A - Who else could win the title?

Expert view graphic Liverpool

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Adam: If for whatever reason Manchester City do not win the Premier League this season then who will win the title in your opinion?

Phil: I had a feeling before the start of the season that we would see a rejuvenated Liverpool this season with a midfield rebuild and an attack that always looks full of goals. The early signs suggest I may have been right.

The goals are always there but they look refreshed - "reloaded" to use Jurgen Klopp's phrase - and Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai looks a superb addition at £65m with some outstanding early displays and a goal against Aston Villa.

I put Liverpool second behind Manchester City in my pre-season predictions so I'm sticking with that.

