Hearts 0-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Here are two teams in very different places.

The mood in Lanarkshire is high. Despite a mounting injury list, they look confident and every single player is absolutely clear on what their role is in Stuart Kettlewell's game plan.

They absorbed the pressure, they picked off the ball at the right time, and they broke with real threat. When they got into the box, they linked up brilliantly.

Callum Slattery and Blair Spittal linked up brilliantly again. The back-five defended magnificently, and in attack they looked a threat whenever they broke forward - which was plenty in the first-half.