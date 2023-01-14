Hibernian 2-2 Dundee Utd: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Seven games after coming back from an ACL injury, and Nisbet looks better than ever. His work in the gym looks to have added to his frame, and speed over a few yards.

Both were evident as he held off, and surged past, defenders for both of his goals. Having a striker with that ability is priceless in the Premiership - but Hibs have big problems too.

With Chris Cadden injured, Josh Campbell played out of position at right-back and was good going forward, but suspect at the back.

Playing Ryan Porteous in midfield didn't work and Johnson reverted to a back three after United dominated the first half, taking advantage of the generous room in midfield.

Hibs' general looseness from the back through midfield is holding them back.