Hearts 3-0 Hibernian: Analysis

Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland

What will be most frustrating for Lee Johnson is that Hibs did not start to show anything meaningful until they were 2-0 down.

His team looked spooked by the fashion in which they gifted Hearts the lead, with Fish's error seeming to spread nervousness through the rest of the side in the first half.

Hibs were a different side after the break, dominating the ball and creating numerous big chances. Had they performed like that from the off then they may well have taken something from the game, but as it is the wretched run of form continues.

It's now six points from the last 33 available, a situation that needs to be gripped sooner rather than later.