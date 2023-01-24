Marco Silva said Fulham's position in the Premier League is "something to be proud of" and that his side were favourites to be relegated this season.

Despite Monday's defeat by Tottenham, the Cottagers are seventh in the Premier League, above the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and 14 points clear of the relegation zone.

Silva said: "I can feel it in the dressing room. It is a process and we have to learn from this type of situation. It's new for most of our players playing at home to Tottenham.

"We have to work on it and change the result against these types of sides. It reflects our ambition and our desire, even with a good performance at home against Tottenham, we are not happy with the result.

"Our goal is clear from the first moment and people have said we were favourites to go down again. We are here to fight and stay in the Premier League. Our position in the table is something to be proud of, but the Premier League is really tough."