Antonio Conte's uncertain future is not the main problem at Spurs - it's what happens with captain and talisman Harry Kane.

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who views Conte's reticence to sign a new deal at Spurs as a secondary consideration to Kane's future. After all, his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

"Conte has never sounded that happy ever since he went to Spurs and it would not be a surprise if he left this summer," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"However, he was brought in to appease Kane and close the gap but I don't think anything from the last 18 months suggests Spurs are any closer to winning trophies.

"At best, they will scrape fourth this season and I don't think that will satisfy Kane. I think it is time for him to leave Spurs."

