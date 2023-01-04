🎁 It's happy birthday to @JamesMilner, who turns 37 today 🥳



🔴 The Reds' vice-captain's won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup, FA Cup & EFL Cup with the club



🆚 309 games

⚽️ 26 goals

🅰️ 45 assists



🎧 Listen to some of his goals in an #LFC shirt pic.twitter.com/l8XzmveMGF