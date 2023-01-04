Eddie Howe has welcomed Martin Dubravka's return to Newcastle United after the goalkeeper was recalled early from his loan at Manchester United.

The Slovakian, 33, played two games in the Carabao Cup after moving to Old Trafford on a season-long deal, but will now provide renewed competition for Magpies number one Nick Pope.

"I think Martin was eager to return," Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"From my perspective, I never had an issue with Martin. I rate him very much as a goalkeeper, so it was nice to welcome him back to the squad. You need as many high-quality players as you can have.

"Martin's attitude has been very good. There's never been any issue between us, and hopefully he can play a big part."

Newcastle face an FA Cup third-round trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, before hosting Leicester City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, and then welcoming Fulham to St James' Park in the Premier League on 15 January.