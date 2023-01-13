Postecoglou on transfer speculation, Killie challenge & injury latest

Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final with Kilmarnock this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the press conference:

  • In response to the reported interest in Cho Gue-sung, Postecoglou reckons only “around 10% of reports are even close to the truth". He says someone gets info “from their cousin’s barber’s neighbour” then it’s reported as players linked with Celtic.

  • No update on the possible departures of Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

  • Cup semi-final changes the nature of the challenge Kilmarnock, who lost 2-0 to Celtic in the league last Saturday, will pose.

  • The squad is largely the same as last weekend. Anthony Ralston, Sead Haksabanovic, James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh have returned to training, but Greg Taylor remains out.

SNS