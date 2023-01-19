Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

Our best January deal is Riyad Mahrez. From a £500,000 signing from French second-tier side Le Havre to Premier League champion. No-one compares.

He was a magician on the wing, turning players for fun - and he scored plenty too.

The Algerian is our best January signing, but he's also our best ever, in my opinion. I don’t think we will see a player like him represent our club again. A true LCFC legend.

And our worst? It's Fousseni Diabate. We tried to replace Mahrez with him, but he was so dire it was unreal.

After watching Mahrez’s magic, Diabate was quite the comedown - and that is why he has to be my choice.

