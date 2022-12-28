Rangers v Motherwell: Team news

Allan McGregor has recovered from illness and is available while Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak are also back in training. Michael Beale could freshen the team that started against Ross County.

Motherwell have several first-team defenders injured so Paul McGinn, who was rushed back from a knee injury to face Kilmarnock, could continue at centre-back. Forwards Louis Moult and Joe Efford are still missing.

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I just want the three points. I would like us to have more control and be stronger in our positioning and the things in the final third will click. This is the biggest group of players I have had training since my return. It is great to slowly see the group all returning."

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "We need to put the Kilmarnock game (draw against 10 men) to bed now and be as prepared as we can be. We will go there and try to win the game, that will never change."

Did you know? Motherwell beat Rangers at Ibrox in league games in three out of four seasons from 1993-94.