Sibbald pleased to be up and running in front of goal

Craig Sibbald says Dundee United "just have to focus on ourselves" after they climbed off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-0 win against Ross County.

"It was a good performance from the team, more like us," he said to the club's channel, external after the victory at Tannadice.

"It was good to get an early goal, settle the nerves a bit and show what we can do. We played some good football at times and we created a lot of chances which on another day, we're scoring four or five."

United leapfrog County into eleventh, resigning the Staggies to the foot of the table heading into the new year.

"It was going to be a hard fight and battle with Ross County given our league positions and we knew that. We managed to pen them in a bit at the start of the second half and when the second goal came, we got a grip."

Sibbald, who joined the club in the summer, grabbed the third goal late in the night, opening his Tangerine account in the process.

"I just thought, 'I'm going to take a chance since it was late on'. It's been a long time coming so I'm happy to get my first goal.

"The fans were right behind us from the start and it helps us massively throughout the game, I thought they were brilliant."

Liam Fox' side make the short trip to Perth to take on St Johnstone on Monday, and the midfielder is hopeful this win will mark a turn in results.

"We hopefully can go on a run now, pick up three points and see where it takes us... we just have to focus on ourselves."