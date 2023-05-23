Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton lost their fifth successive Premier League game on the weekend, with the Saints only collecting one point out of the last 27 available.

Ruben Selles' side looked to have caught Brighton napping after scoring two quick goals against the run of play to level the game at 2-2, but Theo Walcott's chip was ruled out for offside.

Few positives could be taken out of a fixture littered with mistakes and negative signals from an already relegated Southampton side. However, Tino Livramento's return was definitely one.

Some 392 days after sustaining a serious injury at the Amex Stadium in his breakout season, the former Chelsea right-back returned as a substitute for James Bree.

The 20-year-old would probably headline the list of exits if he were fit for the campaign, but looks likely to stay for a season in the Championship after missing 43 league games.

With Kyle Walker-Peters possibly on the way out, Livramento would start for the Saints immediately and be the best right-back in the Championship. However, his long-term fitness is still unknown and he must not be rushed back.

Bree is a perfect cover option at right-back and will be a brilliant asset in a long season.