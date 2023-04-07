Former Newcastle centre back Steve Howey said nobody knows whether Eddie Howe will play Callum Wilson or Alexander Isak but has backed the Magpies boss to make the right decision.

After a run of no goals in four matches in all competitions, Wilson has scored three in his last two Newcastle appearances, while Isak has scored four goals in his last five matches.

Reflecting on Wilson's brace against West Ham, Howey told BBC Radio Newcastle: "Ultimately he is there to score goals.

"It was a couple of weeks ago we were saying with a striker, a manager has got to look at it and think how long can I persevere with him?

"It’s a really difficult one for the manager and the player. They obviously want to play all the time, they want to get the goal to get them on that run.

"Obviously Isak came in and he scored some goals but the manager was proved absolutely right by picking him. We all know he can score goals and we all know forwards go through periods where they are not scoring which is their job. I’m delighted for the lad.

"None of us know what team he’s going to pick, but Eddie Howe seems to be picking right for the vast majority of it which is absolutely superb."

