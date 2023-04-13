Former Chelsea full-back Mario Melchiot says "good planning" and appointing "someone they are going to stand by" is imperative as the Premier League club looks for a new full-time manager.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder and boss Frank Lampard (pictured) is back in charge at Stamford Bridge on an interim basis following Graham Potter's departure.

Melchiot told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I am not surprised [Chelsea have brought in Lampard] because they needed to calm down the ship.

"There are two sides to this. We have a caretaker manager who clearly wants to be a full-time manager, I get that. If you have lost your job and get a phone call from Chelsea and you are one of their legends, why would you not take the job?

"The other side is who Chelsea want to take on the job. I want them to make this a good planning. You cannot keep chopping and changing managers too quickly.

"This journey is tougher and longer than they expected it to be. Building a team is a long journey, but getting the right manager is also a long journey. Having Frank there buys them a little bit more time to decide who they are going to select.

"I want someone they are going to stand by and really give them the longevity they need. Whoever they are looking at - Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann have been talked about - I would love to know how they are looking at being part of this journey because that is going to be important."

