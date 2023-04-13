T﻿ransfer news: Man City in pole position for Bellingham

Manchester City lead Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham after Liverpool dropped out of contention to sign the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN)

Barcelona will also step up their interest in Ilkay Gundogan after being impressed with the 32-year-old German midfielder's performance for City against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (Sport - in Spanish)

