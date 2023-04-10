We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Jay: Poor first 40 minutes but after Salah’s goal it was mostly Liverpool and we should of won. Massive summer rebuild and if players won’t come because of no Champions League we don’t want them.

James: The first half was very much the usual this season. Sloppy mistakes and losing possession. A shame to have conceded those two goals so easily considering how well we played after pulling one back. We looked like the Liverpool from previous years. However it was frustrating to miss so many good chances. If only we could play like that away!

Tracy: The spark and fight is back at Liverpool! Exciting game, good to get our mojo back on track.

Andy: I don’t understand why we have to wait for a tussle between Alexander-Arnold and Xhaka to give Liverpool some energy. We stood off Arsenal in the first half. Very poor.

Arsenal fans

Tanay: That match felt like a loss. The football was scintillating, end-to-end, but it was a reminder of Saliba's importance to the team.

Felix: Dominated Liverpool in the first 30 minutes but then lost our composure. Maybe a bit better defensive security would have prevented an equaliser. But we’ll come back stronger as always.

Keith: This is a massive point in the title race. Although Arsenal were hanging on at the end, to come to Anfield, wherever they are in the league, and compete in the way they did shows how good a chance they have of lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

Dylan: I'll take the draw, honestly we were lucky to even get that. It was a crucial game in the title race and we have more important matches coming up like City, Chelsea and Newcastle. I still believe we can win this, as long as we get a point against City and don't drop too many more.