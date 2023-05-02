Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton might as well start planning for the Championship after their loss to Newcastle. However, the Saints' 11-season spell in the top flight did not have to end like this.

Despite being at the bottom of the league after their loss to Nottingham Forest at the start of January, there were 20 games left and a three-point gap between themselves and safety.

The club spent almost £60m in January to try and force a change, but it has simply inflated the squad and wage bill.

Carlos Alcaraz is the only one to make a noticeable impact, with Kamaldeen Sulemana showing future promise.

Mislav Orsic and Paul Onuachu have been disappointments. The Croatia international was coming off the back of an excellent World Cup and had a pedigree around Europe, but has played just six minutes in the league.

Onuachu was signed to suit Nathan Jones' style and end Southampton's goalscoring problems. However, he has made just three starts and does not fit Ruben Selles' system, with the interim boss preferring to play without a striker than with the 28-year-old.

Whatever happens in the summer, the new manager must sort out the squad and be ready to hit the reset button.