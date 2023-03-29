'Momentum, high standards & energy' - why Robson was kept on

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says Barry Robson was one of six candidates interviewed for the managerial position before being kept in charge "initially" until the end of the season.

Robson and two other contenders advanced to a second round of discussions with the club hierarchy before a decision was reached.

“The club embarked on a clear and patient process where director of football Steven Gunn led the vetting of all inbound applications as well as managing an outbound search, teaming up with an external agency, to unearth candidates that matched our criteria," Cormack told the Aberdeen website.

“Once the potential manager pool was down to six candidates, Steven and chief executive Alan Burrows, together with non-executive directors Willie Garner and Stewart Milne, conducted interviews.

“Three candidates, including Barry, met with this group in person for further, in-depth discussions over the last week.

“The board subsequently met to debate the outcomes of these interviews and discussions. It was unanimously agreed that Barry should continue in his role initially through to the end of the season.

"We believe that continuing the momentum, high standards and energy that Barry has instilled in the squad, with only nine league games to go, is critical to the club achieving its goal of European football next season.