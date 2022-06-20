'He deserves his place in a Champions League team' - your views on Bissouma

Following Yves Bissouma's departure from the Seagulls, we asked you what impact this will have on Graham Potter's side and how easy he can be replaced?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Benjamin: Bissouma has had an OK season with us, so not that fussed he has gone. When he decided to turn up, like he did at Spurs away, he is a sensational player. But he's very inconsistent across most of the other matches. All in all, I have faith in Potter and the board to find a solution to the midfield and make a team that can really push for Europe.

Mark: It's a real shame to see Bissouma leave us, but I believe most Albion fans were resigned to it, given his obvious quality and desire to play Champions League football, which we clearly cannot offer him currently. I suspect most Albion fans will say “thank you” for a fantastic four-year spell and wish him luck with Spurs. Now just hope we retain Cucurella.

William: He enjoyed an excellent season in 2021-22 under the expert guidance of Mr Potter. I'm sorry to see him leave the Albion, but he has my thanks for his valuable contribution and takes my best wishes for success at Tottenham Hotspur. Now I am eagerly anticipating an even more successful season in 2022-23, with relatively new midfielders fighting for places in the starting XI and a refreshed strike force.

David: An incredible player but sadly his departure was inevitable. Spurs have a bargain. Caicedo and Mwepu will fill the void, but Yves will be missed.

Andre: Huge shame that Yves has gone but, yet again, the board and scouts have seen this coming and we have people ready to step in. He will be missed for his hard work commitment and love of the game. He deserves his place in a Champions League team.