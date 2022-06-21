Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has been vocal in his desire, external to follow Leicester's recent approach to the Premier League - namely realising potential by building incrementally through the development and big-money sale of players before reinvesting the proceeds.

Kalvin Phillips' potential sale certainly fits into this model.

With his stock high, two years left on his contract and his 27th birthday approaching, Phillips' value is unlikely to be as high again as it is now.

Already the rumour mill is alive with suggested replacements - RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams, Sheffield United's Sander Berge and, intriguingly, City's own Romeo Lavia have all been mentioned.

Another aspect to Phillips' sale is whether he is as crucial to current manager Jesse Marsch's way of playing as he was to Marcelo Bielsa's.

The American prefers two players in front of his defence as part of a narrow formation that congests play into the centre of the pitch, thus denying Phillips some of the time and space he was previously afforded to pick long-range passes.

A good player will always fit into and improve a side, but if Leeds are in the business of sacrificing someone for the greater good, changes at the club could well have tipped Phillips into the expendable bracket.

What muddies the water are the emotions involved.

Phillips was raised in the Leeds suburb of Armley, has been with the club since he was 14 and is emblematic of their rise and return to the Premier League.

Few will begrudge him the move, though.

