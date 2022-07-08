Ste Hoare, The Redmen TV, external

Ideally, I’d have wanted to keep both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah but given the choice of keeping just one, I’d have taken Salah.

I absolutely adore Mane and he was the first signing of the Jurgen Klopp era that helped get us to our current level.

However, Salah’s numbers in terms of goalscoring are just irreplaceable and we already have a player in Luis Diaz who can slot in on the left-hand side.

The argument for keeping the band together for one more season by getting Mane tied to a new deal and letting Salah play out his contract would be tempting on the pitch, but it would have caused too much drama - every question about Mo would have ended up being about his future.

I was sad to see Sadio leave, and he is an absolute Liverpool legend, but keeping an elite goalscorer like Salah is a huge, huge boost for the Reds.