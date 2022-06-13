Haaland attracted to 'whole package' at City

Erling Haaland's decision to sign for Manchester City was largely down to the structure of the club and them having the "whole package", according to Paul Dickov.

Dickov, who remains friends with Alf-Inge Haaland after playing alongside him at City, said the whole family can't wait to see Erling follow in his father's footsteps.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "They are super excited and I think everybody at Manchester City is.

"Erling and Alfie themselves were just so impressed with the set up at Manchester City.

"It’s no secret that they went round to every top club in the world, but the structure at City and the philosophy they have got.

"That had to be a huge thing and there was a little bit of an emotional attachment to it as well with his dad. There have been pictures over the last few days of him running round with a number 15 shirt from the old Maine Road days.

"The whole package from Manchester City was just fantastic for them - the emotional point of view, obviously there is a a financial point of view but more than anything a football point of view, and the structure Manchester City have got, not just now but going forward."

