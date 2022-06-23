Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich is a blow for Liverpool but is another sign of the Reds doing their business in the right way, according to former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

The Senegal forward completed his switch to Germany on Wednesday after six trophy-laden years at Anfield and said it was "the right time for this challenge".

However, with Liverpool having added Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho to their ranks this summer, Reo-Coker believes Jurgen Klopp's side remain in a very strong position.

"He took Liverpool to another level and clearly it is a big loss," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But they are always planning ahead and have got the structure and pieces in place to deal with departures.

"From a business perspective, it's the right time to sell Mane. Other clubs play hardball over players and then lose them on free transfers a year later.

"I think they could learn from how Liverpool know when to let go of their players."

Check out the full discussion on BBC Sounds