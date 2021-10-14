Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City’s new-look training ground features an addition you won’t find anywhere else in the Premier League.

SoccerBot 360 was created in Germany. It’s a virtual simulator that recreates real match situations and allows players to test their decision-making skills. Put simply it’s like stepping inside your Playstation.

The Canaries were so impressed by the system when it was demonstrated to them on a pre-season tour that they’ve spent £750,000 installing it at the Lotus Training Centre.

We’ve seen it in action for The Scrimmage this week and spoken to the creators. The show also features a boat named by our listeners in honour of former City star Wes Hoolahan.

