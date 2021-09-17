Positivity could depend on points

Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has appealed for positivity from fans before the visit of Watford to Carrow Road.

The Canaries are on a run of 14 Premier League defeats in a row, albeit with a record points haul and Championship title win stuck in the middle of that.

Lots of City fans would be forgiven for the feeling of deja vu following the team’s poor start the season with four defeats and just one goal.

During his pre-match news conference Farke brought up criticism towards midfielder Lukas Rupp and striker Teemu Pukki. He described Rupp as a "players' player" and said he’s one of the first names on his team sheet. Pukki’s remarkable goalscoring record speaks for itself, added Farke.

It appears moans from a proportion of the Canary faithful has riled up the boss to a certain extent. If Norwich fail to pick up any points up at home on Saturday, those voices could well get louder.