Manchester City paid the price for missing "little details" in both boxes in their Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain,says ex-City defender Sylvain Distin.

Distin felt a "lack of communication" between centre-backs Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte led to Idrissa Gueye’s early opener, while City wasted good positions at the other end.

"It was disappointing defensively for City but it was just two little mistakes that PSG made the most of," Distin, who also played for the French giants, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The first goal was a lack of communication between Laporte and Dias. For me, the one behind - Dias - who can see the players, the ball, the game, everything, should have pushed Laporte a bit quicker to close the gap and stop that pass.

"When you are playing against the quality of the players on that pitch, it will always be on little details.

"City just didn’t take their chances – they had more than enough to win that game. Sometimes they were in really good positions, I looked in the box and I couldn’t see anyone – that’s what shocked me the most."

Former City midfielder Michael Brown agreed, adding: "Pep Guardiola has to find a different way to score goals when it’s not happening. That false nine position will again be the question mark."

