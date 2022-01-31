BBC Sport

'Teams like Villa are bypassing us' - your views on Foxes transfer window

Published

The final day of the January transfer window is upon us, so what have you made of Brendan Rodgers' ins and outs at Leicester so far?

Kim Sherlock: Leicester are deficient in a few key areas of the pitch, our defence needs improvements, not an unproven youth loan to plug a gap. Surely a club of Leicester’s size can’t be in a position where we can’t bring anyone in. Teams like Aston Villa are bypassing us.

Mark Cunningham: Transfer Deadline Day is here at last... I'm excited to see what unfolds today. I'm hoping Leicester City sign a centre-back.

Let us know what you want to see from the Foxes before the transfer window shuts