The transfer window has 'slammed' shut and Newcastle made a number of additions over the month, what have you made of Eddie Howe's business?

Here are some of your comments:

Liam: It's clear we have improved where essential, we have brought in a defensive midfielder and three players for across our back four. We have been playing more attacking and Wood helps us with that and another option when Wilson is fit. Overall, a great window and I am very positive.

Jules: I am really pleased with the signings. We've mainly gone for players with Premier League experience which will hopefully bode well in the next 17 games. I would have liked to have got Lingard in as he would have been a great addition. I still feel we are a bit light up front with Wilson out.

Andrew: As a Newcastle fan, delighted by Matt Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. From late November, I've been saying that the Everton game is the big turning point, as it falls after the January transfer market and they're struggling. But I'm less confident than I originally was. We only brought in one centre-back... that means we will still need to rely on one of the poor options.

Lyra: I am very excited for what the rest of the season will bring for my club with Guimaraes, Burn, Trippier, Wood and Targett in St James' Park but would have been even more awesome if Jesse Lingard had come.

What did you make of Newcastle transfer window? Let us know your thoughts