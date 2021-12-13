Villa ready for Norwich game despite Covid cases

Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa's match at Norwich City on Tuesday is not in doubt, despite a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Gerrard confirmed he cancelled training on Sunday after some members of staff and players - whom he did not name - tested positive.

After training as normal on Monday, Gerrard said: "I haven't changed any protocols. I have just listened to the guidance and tried to stick to all the guidelines.

"I made the decision yesterday - because it was a recovery day, and because we didn't have a pitch session, and on the back of receiving a couple of positive cases. I thought it was just common sense to just cancel the session.

"We retested this morning and we have got a couple of staff and a couple of players missing for the foreseeable future, but the vast majority have come through the test this morning and we look forward to competing against Norwich tomorrow."