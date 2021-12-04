West Ham 3-2 Chelsea: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to Match of the Day: "In football you take everything you get, we didn't play as well as we could so the good thing is we got three goals. The players showed great resilience, great character to come back from going behind twice.

"We lose a player and are messing around a little bit trying to patch up the team before half-time, it shows we have kept at it and got the rewards in the end.

"When you are playing the European champions it is going to be difficult. We didn't play any better than we did in midweek, we had people who finished. [Bowen] was terrific, he needs to play like that and was a goal threat.

"I thought Chelsea played really well at times and made it difficult for us."