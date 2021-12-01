Norwich have "some decent players" but are "not anywhere close" to the quality required to stay in the league, according to Pat Nevin.

The Canaries played 80 minutes against a Newcastle side who had just 10 men but were indebted to a Martin Dubravka mistake for Teemu Pukki's late equaliser.

"This is the third time I've seen Norwich play this season," former Scotland winger Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I've nothing against their work-rate and they've got some decent players.

"But against the other teams this season, their quality in the final third - apart from Pukki - isn't anywhere close to what they need.

"If Dean Smith manages to keep this team up, I'll almost say he's manager of the season."

Listen to full Norwich reaction from 09'47 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds