Chelsea v Brighton: Last time out

Chelsea entertain Brighton on Wednesday - but the last time these two sides met back in April, it was events off the pitch that took centre stage.

Shortly before kick-off, news broke that Chelsea were planning to pull out of the controversial breakaway Super League just 48 hours after the plans were mooted.

About 1,000 supporters had gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest against Chelsea's involvement, preventing the team coach entering the stadium and delaying kick-off by 15 minutes.

With the maelstrom taking place around the fixture, it was perhaps unsurprising that the game itself was a bit flat.

Two sides with excellent defensive records effectively cancelled each other out, a 15th clean sheet in 20 games for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel overshadowed by a toothless performance at the other end.

Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez was barely troubled, and indeed Danny Welbeck almost won it for the visitors when his shot hit the post.

Both sides have been obdurate defensively at times this season but will this fixture be the opportunity for them to cut loose?